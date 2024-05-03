Uttarakhand CM Dhami Expresses Grief At Demise Of Former Champawat MLA Kailash Gahtori

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday expressed grief at the demise of the state's Forest Development Corporation Chairman and former Champawat MLA Kailash Gahtori and paid his humble tributes to the latter saying that his life in public service will always be remembered.

Taking to his social media handle, Chief Minister Dhami remembered the former MLA as a 'dear friend and elder brother' and said that his passing away is a personal loss for him and the state.

"I am shocked to hear the sad news of the demise of the Forest Development Corporation Chairman, former MLA, dear friend and elder brother Kailash Gahtori ji. His departure is a personal loss for me as well as the organization and the state. I am unable to express this immense pain in words. Kailash ji spent your entire life in public service and will always be remembered as an ideal public representative," posted the Chief Minister on X.

Lauding the leader's efforts towards the development of the Champawat region, CM Dhami said, "As an MLA, your dedication towards the development of the Champawat region is an inspiration for us. The association with you in the field of politics and public service was so intimate and close to the heart that today it is very difficult to believe that you are no longer amongst us."

"You will always be remembered as a good friend and elder brother. We will work dedicatedly towards fulfilling your resolutions regarding the development of Champawat. I pray to God to give a place to the noble soul in his feet and provide strength to the grief-stricken family to bear this immense pain. Humble tribute!" read the post further.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "This is a big loss. He was a simple and easygoing person who served the people. Besides his government service, he was always there for the people personally. He has a huge contribution to the development of the Champawat Assembly.

"We will take forward his good deeds. I have received affection and immense support from him as a friend and elder brother. Whenever I met him, he would discuss the development of Champawat. I am working dedicatedly to make his dreams of Champawat's development come true and this is our true tribute to him," he added.

Former Uttarakhand BJP MLA and Chairman of the state Forest Development Corporation Kailash Chandra Gahtori died at a hospital in Dehradun on Friday, after a prolonged illness.

Besides CM Dhami, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, BJP candidate from Nainital Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha seat Ajay Bhatt, BJP candidate from Almora-Pithoragarh Lok Sabha seat Ajay Tamta as well as Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya have also expressed grief over the demise of Kailash Gahtori. —ANI