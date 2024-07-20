Family ID Will Be Instrumental In Fostering Planned Development: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government is dedicated to promoting planned development for the people through Family ID.

CM Yogi said, "Data collection efforts should be advanced using Family ID, ensuring better collection methods and timely updates. Individuals involved in data collection should receive proper training. Additionally, a comprehensive database of birth and death certificates should be developed."

He issued guidelines to the Planning Department officials regarding the publication of the District Domestic Product Estimates Uttar Pradesh 2022-23 booklet at his official residence.

The Chief Minister stated that Uttar Pradesh is a state brimming with potential. "The gross state domestic product of Uttar Pradesh reached Rs 25.48 lakh crore in 2023-24, up from Rs 22.58 lakh crore in 2022-23. The economy of Uttar Pradesh is growing at a growth rate of 8 percent in the year 2023-24. Due to the state government's strategic efforts over the past seven years, this growth is expected to continue," he said.

The Chief Minister said that this booklet should include data like GSDP of Uttar Pradesh, DDP of the district and percentage share in the state. He said, "It should also include the annual growth of both the district and the state, the per capita income of the district, the per capita income of Uttar Pradesh, and a comparative analysis of the district and the state." The Chief Minister stated that the data from the District Domestic Product Estimate Booklet should be distributed to all universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendras in the state. By establishing communication with these institutions, research work should be advanced based on this data.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is moving forward in the direction of Village GDP, District GDP, recognizing that panchayats and urban bodies are the base. There are immense development possibilities in the agricultural sector.

The Chief Minister mentioned that efforts are underway to make panchayats and urban bodies self-reliant. "Over the past seven years, unprecedented progress has been made in infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh, and urbanization has accelerated rapidly. Consequently, the per capita income of the people has increased," he added.

The Chief Minister stated that a self-reliant society will form the foundation of a self-reliant India. "Over the past seven years, extensive changes have occurred in every sector within the state, and the transformation in the state's work culture is clearly visible. Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in terms of capital expenditure, allocating the highest budget for infrastructure development compared to other states," he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the integration of technology and corruption-free governance has led to a noticeable increase in the state's revenue over the past seven years. —ANI