Uttar Pradesh: Two teenagers die after being hit by train

Ghazipur (UP): Two teenagers, sitting on a railway track with their earphones on, were killed after being hit by a train as they couldn't hear the horn, police said on Monday.

SHO of Kotwali police station, Deendayal Pandey, said the two friends, Sameer (15) and Zakir Ahmed (16), are residents of Rajdepur.



The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the boys were sitting on the railway line and listening to music with their earphones on.

As the train reached the track, they couldn't hear the sound of the train's horn, Pandey said.



They were hit by the train and died on the spot, Pandey said.



The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Pandey added.

