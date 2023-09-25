'Lawsuit Should Be Filed Against Ramesh Bidhuri For Hate Speech': Uttarakhand Former CM Rawat

Haridwar: Amid a heated controversy surrounding BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s use of abusive language directed at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali during a Lok Sabha session, Uttarakhand former chief minister Harish Rawat on Sunday said that a lawsuit should be filed against Bidhuri for hate speech.

Talking to the reporters here on Sunday, Rawat said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should also suspend its leader for his ‘condemnable’ remark in the Lok Sabha.

"The way in which he has insulted the Parliamentary traditions is condemnable... Such a person should be suspended from Parliament, and the party of which he is a member should also suspend him...A lawsuit should be filed against him for hate speech...” Rawat said.

Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali have triggered anger among the Opposition parties, with their demand for strict action against Bidhuri.

The incident in question took place last Thursday during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the Lok Sabha. Ramesh Bidhuri had made objectionable remarks about BSP leader Kunwar Danish Ali, which were subsequently expunged from parliamentary records. Meanwhile, the Opposition has stepped up its pressure on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding stringent action against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

Ali has given an ultimatum of leaving the Parliament if the Speaker will not conduct an enquiry into the matter.

The BJP has issued a show cause notice to party MP Ramesh Bidhuri on the instruction of party president JP Nadda for his use of unparliamentary language against BSP MP Danish Ali, sources said.

Earlier on Friday, leaders of Congress, NCP, TMC and DMK wrote to Om Birla to act against the BJP leader and demanded that the matter should be sent to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee. —ANI