Abhinav Saini Brought Glory To DPS Ranipur School And Village Missarpur By Securing 93% Marks In The High School Examination

Haridwar (The Hawk): High school results were released today by the Central Board of Secondary Education. In which Abhinav Saini, a student of Delhi Public School School (DPS) Ranipur, BHEL Haridwar has brought glory to the school and his village Missarpur by scoring 93% marks. Everyone is congratulating Abhinav on this success. Abhinav Saini says that he wants to become an engineer so that he can serve the country. Giving credit to his school principal Dr. Anupam Jagga and his parents Aarti Saini and Amit Saini for his success, he said that due to their hard work he has got this success and he will continue to work hard and study further and improve his career. Will bring glory to the school and our village and district. Abhinav Saini's mother Aarti Saini is the national coach of martial arts Wushu and coach of self-defense. Abhinav himself is a skilled player in the martial art Wushu. Along with sports, he also pays full attention to studies.