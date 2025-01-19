Pakistan Forces Kill Five Terrorists Infiltrating from Afghanistan's Zhob District

Balochistan: As many as five terrorists were killed by Pakistan security forces, while they were attempting to infiltrate Pakistan's Balochistan province from Afghanistan's Zhob district, Dawn reported citing Pak military's media wing.

The ISPR report stated that a group of terrorists was detected attempting to cross the Afghan border into the Sambaza area of Zhob in the early hours of Sunday. The security forces engaged with the group and thwarted their infiltration attempt, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

"As a result, five Khwarij were sent to hell," the ISPR statement said, using the term "Khwarij" to refer to members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). This encounter highlights the persistent threats from terrorist groups attempting to infiltrate from Afghan soil.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated due to a series of border clashes. Islamabad has consistently demanded Kabul to take action against the TTP, which is allegedly using Afghan territory to launch attacks on Pakistan.

However, Afghanistan's interim government has denied these allegations. The ongoing situation along the border underscores the difficulty of managing the porous boundary between the two countries, with frequent skirmishes and violence occurring despite diplomatic efforts, reported Dawn.

The TTP, which broke a ceasefire agreement with Pakistan in 2022, has escalated attacks on security forces and law enforcement agencies in recent months. The ISPR reiterated that Pakistan has persistently urged the Afghan government to take responsibility for securing its border and preventing the use of Afghan soil by terrorists targeting Pakistan.

"The interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," the ISPR stated.

The military remains firm in its commitment to securing Pakistan's borders and countering terrorism within the country. Pakistan's armed forces continue to carry out operations against terrorist groups trying to cross the border, Dawn reported.

In a similar operation last month, security forces killed four terrorists attempting to infiltrate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber district. (ANI)