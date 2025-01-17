Nepal Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire, Appeals for Release of Student Held Hostage by Hamas

Kathmandu: Nepal on Friday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire deal, calling it a step towards lasting peace and stability in the Middle East. The Himalayan nation also urged the release of Nepali student Bipin Joshi, who has been held hostage by Hamas.

"The Government of Nepal has been closely observing the unfolding of events in the Middle East since October 7, 2023. We welcome the recent announcement of the 'Agreement for the Release of Hostages and Ceasefire in Gaza.' We hope that this will usher the parties concerned towards the path of lasting peace and stability while ensuring uninterrupted supply of humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Ministry also reiterated its call for the release of Nepali student Bipin Joshi from Hamas captivity. Joshi, an agriculture student from Nepal, was abducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023, while he was in Israel under the "learn and earn scheme."

In addition to Joshi's abduction, a total of 10 Nepali students were killed when Hamas attacked their shelter. Following the assault, dozens of Nepali citizens were evacuated from Israel. Despite multiple opportunities for hostage release, there has been no update regarding Joshi's condition or whereabouts.

The release from Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs further stated, "Government of Nepal has consistently urged for the release of all hostages including Mr Bipin Joshi, a Nepali citizen. We express our sincere appreciation to the efforts of all those involved in mediation to bring the parties to the agreement."

Earlier this week, Hamas agreed on a deal with Israel for a ceasefire and the release of hostages. Israel's security cabinet approved the deal on Friday evening, and it awaits endorsement from the wider government cabinet, expected to convene within hours.

While the full details of the agreement have not been officially disclosed, the ceasefire is expected to unfold in three phases, beginning with a six-week truce set to take effect on Sunday.

In the first phase, hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel are to be released. Displaced Palestinians in Gaza will be allowed to start returning to their homes. According to US President Joe Biden, Israeli troops will withdraw from "all" populated areas in Gaza, and aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip will increase significantly.

Biden described the second phase as aiming for a permanent end to the war, with negotiations starting on the 16th day. This stage would involve releasing the remaining hostages, including men, in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners. It would also see a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

The third phase focuses on the reconstruction of Gaza--a process that could take years--and the return of any deceased hostages' remains.

As the Israeli cabinet prepares to make further decisions on the ceasefire deal, Israel's health ministry expressed its readiness to assist the hostages upon their return. The ministry noted, "Previous hostage releases have taught us that freed captives will require immediate evaluation and treatment in hospital." It emphasised that long-term care, including psychological and social support, would be necessary, while ensuring the privacy of the individuals.

Israeli media reports that health officials recommend a minimum four-day hospital stay for released hostages. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that the hostage release could begin as early as Sunday. (ANI)