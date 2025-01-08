No Traffic Restrictions Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj ADG Highlights AI Integration and Ganga Purity Measures

Prayagraj, (Uttar Pradesh): Prayagraj Zone Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Bhanu Bhaskar on Wednesday clarified that there are no traffic restrictions in city ahead of 'Maha kumbh 2025' celebrations.

Stating that they had a good experience with 'lost and found' centre in 2019 Kumbh, and this time they are using AI and camera feeds as well.

Speaking to ANI, ADG Bhaskar said, "There are no traffic restrictions; there are only instructions for traffic facilitations. The idea behind it is to get easy access to the 'Snaan Ghats.' The CM has directed that the people should not walk much on the day of 'Snaan'...We had a really good experience with the lost and found centres in the 2019 Kumbh. We have updated it a bit. We are using AI and camera feeds this time...For emergencies, we have air ambulances and water ambulances too."

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented several measures to ensure the purity of the Ganga during Maha Kumbh 2025, with 10 sewage treatment plants (STPs) already operational in Prayagraj to provide devotees with clean water, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) Managing Director Raj Shekhar said on Wednesday.

"We are ensuring that no untreated water enters the Ganga. Wastewater is being treated using advanced oxidation techniques before its release. Administrative camps are being set up to monitor and control the arrangements. All departments are actively engaged in preparations," Shekhar said while speaking to ANI.

He noted that the Namami Gange Mission, in collaboration with the state government, is leading efforts to make Maha Kumbh 2025 a global benchmark for eco-friendly and sustainable practices.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh will begin on January 13 and will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)