Chidanand Saraswati Urges Devotees to Conserve Rivers and Plant Trees

Prayagraj: As the Maha Kumbh 2025 began in Prayagraj on Monday, Chidanand Saraswati, the spiritual head of the Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan Ashram, urged people to go back with the resolution to conserve rivers and plant trees.

Speaking to ANI, the spiritual head of the Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Chidanand Saraswati says, "The happiness I have seen on the faces of people who took holy dip on Paush Poornima today was incredible. Paush Purnima should be dedicated to conserving our rivers and environment. PM Modi has also said 'Ek Ped Maa ke naam'. One must go back with the resolution to conserve rivers and plant trees."

The Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest religious gathering, has officially begun in Prayagraj on Monday, marking the start of a grand 45-day spiritual event. Over 8 million devotees take a holy dip in the Sangam so far on the first day.

To ensure the safety of the devotees Uttar Pradesh police Over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces, have been deployed for the event's security.

Police have also established a floating police chowki to assist devotees as the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh commenced on Monday, beginning with the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed "water ambulance" stationed at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees. The ambulance, equipped with medical facilities and staffed by doctors and NDRF officials, will operate 24/7 throughout the event.

Additionally, for enhanced security, underwater drones and 2,700 AI-enabled cameras have been installed in and around the Mela area.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. Key bathing dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 450 million devotees are expected for the event. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26. (ANI)