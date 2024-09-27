"India's spiritual and religious traditions have attracted tourists from entire world": UP CM Adityanath extends greetings on World Tourism Day

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday extended his greetings on the occasion of World Tourism Day and said that India's spiritual and religious traditions have succeeded in attracting tourists all over the world.

Speaking to ANI on World Tourism Day, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "I extend greetings to all of you on World Tourism Day. I am happy that places connected to India's spiritual and religious traditions have been successful in attracting not only Uttar Pradesh but the entire world from a tourism point of view."

He praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that 46 crore tourists visited Uttar Pradesh last year.

Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, last year more than 46 crore tourists visited sites of religious, spiritual, and eco-tourism or heritage tourism in Uttar Pradesh. These tourists do not come to Uttar Pradesh just for tourism, they also play a major role in the generation of employment in UP."

Highlighting the infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, he said that the state is known for its quality connectivity today.

"Today, UP is known for its quality connectivity - be it road connectivity, train connectivity, air connectivity, or waterway connectivity, we have all of these available today," UP CM Adityanath said.

"I would also like to remind you about the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 that will begin on Makar Sankranti 2025 and continue till February 26, 2025. We believe that 40 crore devotees from across the world will participate in it," he further said.

Every year on September 27, 'World Tourism Day' is celebrated both in India and worldwide.

—ANI