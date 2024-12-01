Uttarakhand News: Sports Reservation Benefit for Khel Mahakumbh Medal Winners: CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced that medal-winning players of the state-level Khel Mahakumbh would be granted a 4% reservation benefit on direct recruitment posts, similar to other players. Additionally, sports kits will be provided to players participating at the district level in the Khel Mahakumbh.

The Chief Minister made these announcements while inaugurating the state-level competitions of Khel Mahakumbh 2024 at the Directorate of Youth Welfare on Sunday.

On this occasion, he presented an incentive cheque of Rs50 lakh to Amisha Chauhan, a skiing participant in the Deaf Olympics. Sonia, who secured a gold medal in the 27th National Federation in athletics, received a cheque of Rs2 lakh, while Rahul Sarnaliya, a gold medallist in the 22nd National Federation Junior event, was awarded Rs1 lakh.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister described the Khel Mahakumbh as a significant event providing players with an opportunity to showcase their talent, from the Gram Panchayat to the state level. He highlighted how the event fosters a sports culture, encourages youth participation, and promotes discipline and teamwork.

The Chief Minister noted that over 3.25 lakh players participated in the Khel Mahakumbh last year, and this year's event is expected to surpass that record. He added that prize money exceeding Rs11 crore will be distributed to winning players at various levels through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), urging players to participate and demonstrate their talent.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government has been actively supporting sports and athletes, CM Dhami stated. He highlighted the implementation of a new sports policy to address challenges faced by players and noted that medal-winning athletes at national and international levels are being offered out-of-turn government jobs. The Chief Minister's Sports Development Fund has also been established to increase cash incentives for players.

CM Dhami remarked that there has been a shift in societal attitudes towards sports, with parents and teachers encouraging athletes. To further support this trend, the state government provides scholarships under the Chief Minister Udyaman Khiladi Unnayan Yojana, offering Rs1,500 monthly to selected players aged 8 and Rs2,000 per month to players aged 14 to 23. Additionally, Rs10,000 per year is granted for purchasing sports equipment. Equal opportunities are also being extended to differently-abled players and trainers, and the sports quota in jobs has been reinstated. This year's budget allocates Rs1,700 crore for youth welfare, sports, and higher education.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the development of sports infrastructure, including new playgrounds, stadiums, gyms, and tracks. Plans for a sports university are underway, with the foundation stone expected to be laid soon.

CM Dhami stated that Uttarakhand has been entrusted with hosting the National and Winter Games, and the necessary arrangements for basic facilities have been completed. To further encourage medal-winning players in the National Games, the state government will provide additional funds equivalent to the prize money. He urged Uttarakhand's athletes to strive for success and bring pride to the state. (ANI)