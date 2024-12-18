Uttarakhand News: CM Dhami Plans Wedding Destinations & Infrastructure Boost

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the Tourism Department to formulate a policy within four weeks to develop wedding destinations in Uttarakhand. He also directed officials to expedite arrangements for night landing of aircraft at Pantnagar and Dehradun airports. These instructions were issued during the third meeting of the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) at the Secretariat on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for swift implementation of the action plan to develop two new cities. He also called for phased development of the Ganga and Sharda Corridors, as well as the Knowledge City in Dakpathar, with all projects to be formally initiated by June 2026.

Dhami highlighted the importance of planning and executing various development schemes in alignment with the state's needs for the next 25 years. He stressed that to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, the state must work on short-term, medium-term, and long-term plans.

He urged officials to adopt a systematic approach for developing areas related to UIIDB projects, incorporating suggestions from public representatives and stakeholders. Regular reviews of these projects will ensure accountability and progress, he added.

The Chief Minister also directed the selection of specific locations and development of infrastructure to establish Uttarakhand as a wedding destination. He suggested promoting this initiative through collaboration with wedding planners and hotel groups. He called for a clear action plan to develop the two new cities, ensuring the provision of comprehensive basic facilities.

Additionally, Dhami instructed special attention to be given to developing significant locations with tourism and pilgrimage potential under UIDB projects. He emphasised respecting the mythological and spiritual significance of the Ganga and Sharda Corridors. The Chief Minister urged officials to ensure that the objectives of UIDB are realised effectively on the ground, benefitting the state in a tangible manner. (ANI)