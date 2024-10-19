Uttarakhand govt issues guidelines to prevent spitting on food items, announces fine up to Rs 1 lakh

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government issued guidelines to prevent people from spitting in food items and announced a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh for the offence.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, a comprehensive Standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issued in this regard following the directions of the Chief Minister.

"On spitting and mixing dirt in food items in Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ji has made it clear that such incidents will not be tolerated at all in the state," CMO said in a post on X.

"Strict action will be taken against those found spitting or mixing other filth in food items, with a provision of imposing a fine ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh," it added.

Read: https://x.com/OfficeofDhami/status/1847538567280808279

Earlier this week, CM Dhami assured action against "land jihad, love jihad, and thook (spit) jihad."

"The original form of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand should remain intact. We will take action against land jihad, love jihad, and thook (spit) jihad. Thook (spit) jihad is not acceptable and tolerable in Uttarakhand," CM Dhami said while speaking to reporters.

Also Read: UCC is nothing but a promotional step, says Congress leader Harish Rawat

Amid allegations of spitting by a few miscreants on food items from several places in the country, Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has convened a key meeting to ensure stringent action over alleged incidents of spitting in food or serving food mixed with spit.

According to a government release, Yogi government is set to bring 'Prevention of Pseudo and Anti-Harmony Activities and Prohibition of Spitting Ordinance 2024' and 'UP Prevention of Contamination in Food (Consumer Right to Know) Ordinance 2024'.

The Uttar Pradesh government, through these ordinances, is aiming at forming strict provisions against those who serve food with spit. Along with this, it will also empower every consumer to have complete information about his food, i.e., where is the food prepared, who is preparing it, etc, it added.

—ANI