China backs terror, most hypocritical country: Former DGP SP Vaid

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S. P. Vaid on Sunday launched a scathing attack on China, saying it is the most hypocritical country in the world and obstructs global efforts against terrorism.

"There is no country in the world more hypocritical than China. China supports Pakistan, which means it supports Terroristan. Supporting Terroristan means you're with terrorists," said S.P. Vaid in a strongly worded statement.

"Our diplomats must openly tell the world this truth without any hesitation. This is reality," he said.

Vaid criticised China's pattern of obstructing global efforts against terrorism, citing repeated instances where Beijing blocked UN resolutions that sought to designate Pakistan-based individuals as global terrorists.

"China promotes terrorism everywhere, be it in Pakistan or Iran. Tell me how many times China has blocked resolutions to declare global terrorists, always stepping in to rescue Pakistan. India must expose China before the world. It may be a permanent member of the UN Security Council, but character matters more than status," he said.

He added, "China has no real value as a permanent member if it continues shielding terrorists. India must aggressively present evidence of China's actions to the global community and call them out: 'You are a bloody rogue state. You are a dictator.' This is what India must say clearly and confidently."

These statements come just hours after the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed Beijing's support for Pakistan's sovereignty during a phone call with Pakistan deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. The statement came amid fresh tensions after drone sightings were reported in Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat, raising alarms in the region.

Vaid also expressed confidence in the Indian leadership's diplomatic strategy. “I am certain Prime Minister Narendra Modi must have insisted that Pakistan's policy of using terrorism as statecraft needs to end. India likely took assurances from the United States," he said.

Referring to a recent government statement warning that "any act of terror will be treated as an act of war," Vaid suggested this line was the result of serious diplomatic negotiations.

"There are many facts the public may not know, but our leadership is aware of. In international diplomacy, many factors are weighed. I'm confident our leadership, especially the Prime Minister, has acted in India's best interests," he said.

Vaid warned that unless Pakistan ends its 35-year-old strategy of "using terrorism as an instrument of state policy", ceasefire agreements would remain meaningless.

"If Pakistan does not change its policy, then tomorrow there will be another incident, another ceasefire violation, and another attack. What is the point of such agreements?" he questioned.

He emphasised that Pakistan must dismantle its terror infrastructure. "Terrorists must be recalled, camps shut down. Their Defence Minister even called madrasa children their second line of defence. This self-destructive policy must end. India does not intend to break Pakistan, but it may collapse under its own weight," he said.

--IANS

rs/svn