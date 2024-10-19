UCC is nothing but a promotional step, says Congress leader Harish Rawat

Dehradun: Slamming Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat said that there is nothing in Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and that it is only a promotional step.

Exclusively speaking to ANI, Harish Rawat said, "There is nothing in UCC, it is only a promotional sequence. It has enhanced Uttarakhand CM Dhami's stature in national politics. BJP also had to convey this to their voters. It has been ten years since they were in power, so why did we not implement the UCC, Pushkar Singh Dhami came forward and he made this rattle so that the BJP can say that we are implementing UCC."

"UCC is nothing, it is only a step taken for political propaganda. They can implement it whenever they want. The Uttarakhand government has nothing solid to tell people about what they have done in the state. Uttarakhand govt gave a deadline on filling potholes which they could not complete. Atrocities against women are constantly rising. There is an imbalance in the state. When people will consider what all has been done by the BJP government for their welfare, then, voters won't give them a chance," he added.

Earlier on Friday, the UCC Chairman Shatrughan Singh submitted the final report to the CM Dhami at the state secretariat.

The Uttrakhand UCC bill contains the laws relating to marriage, divorce, succession, live-in relationships, and related matters. Among the many proposals, the Uniform Civil Code Bill makes it compulsory for live-in relationships to be registered under the law.

The act also imposes a complete ban on child marriage and introduces a uniform process for divorce. The Code provides equal rights to women of all religions in their ancestral property. As per the UCC Bill, the age for marriage will be 18 for women and 21 for men in all communities. Marriage registration is mandatory in all religions and marriages without registration will be invalid.No divorce petition will be allowed to be filed after one year of marriage.

—ANI