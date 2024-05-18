Food Safety
J·May 18, 2024, 11:50 am
SC notice to Centre, FSSAI on plea raising concern on overuse of pesticides in food items
J·May 02, 2024, 12:48 pm
FSSAI widens spices crackdown with nationwide checks on all manufacturers
J·Sep 26, 2023, 02:12 pm
Worms found in Mid-Day Meal in three Goa schools
J·Sep 18, 2023, 06:57 am
Hotel sealed in Hyderabad over food safety concerns
J·Sep 16, 2023, 02:44 pm
Nearly 100 girl students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal in Bihar school
J·Sep 13, 2023, 10:08 am
50 students in Bihar school fall ill after consuming mid-day meal containing dead lizard
