Bengal govt extends ban on gutkha, pan masala products for one more year

Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS) The West Bengal government has issued a circular, extending the ban on manufacturing, storing and selling gutkha and pan masala products containing tobacco or nicotine for another year. According to the circular, the extended ban has come into effect from November 7

The order was issued by the state health and family welfare department, citing public health concerns.

"The Commissioner of Food Safety of the state is empowered under Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to prohibit in the interest of public health, the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of any article of food in the whole of State, for a period of one year," read the order.

It is worth mentioning that tobacco, as well as nicotine, are used as ingredients to make gutkha and pan masala.

The state health department has informed that the use of gutkha and pan masala, which contain tobacco and nicotine, is very harmful to public health. They are one of the main causes of various serious diseases, including cancer of the oral cavity, throat and lungs. Therefore, such products remain banned in the state, and the government has warned that strict action will be taken if the ban is violated.

Food safety officials across the state have already started surveillance. The concerned departments have been instructed to take immediate action if they receive any information about the sale or stocking of banned products in the market.

The government said that this step will continue in the interest of public health, and the ultimate aim is to further reduce the use of tobacco products through awareness.

Normally, state governments earn a lot of revenue from the sale of these items. However, in the interest of public health, many states across the country have taken steps to ban gutkha and other products with nicotine.

It may be noted that the Mamata Banerjee government had decided to ban gutkha, betel spice and several other tobacco products for the first time in 2019.

Earlier in 2013, the state government had banned khaini, gutkha and pan masala in West Bengal for one year.

