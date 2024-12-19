Uttarakhand CM Dhami Opens 'Uttarakhand Niwas' in Delhi for Public Access

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday directed to make the newly constructed Uttarakhand Niwas in New Delhi available to the general public.

CM Dhami said that the government order issued for room reservation in Uttarakhand Niwas should be immediately revised and such arrangements should be made so that the common man of Uttarakhand can also get a room there on the basis of availability.

CM Dhami also instructed to re-fix the rates of the state guest house.

On November 6, CM Dhami inaugurated the state guest house, 'Uttarakhand Niwas' in New Delhi.

Uttarakhand Niwas incorporates the culture, folk art and architecture of the state. A special counter will be set up in Uttarakhand Niwas for 'Shri Anna' products and organic products.

The Chief Minister said that this building will become a symbol of the dignity of the state in the national capital.

In a post on X on November 6, CM Dhami said, "Built in the Pahari style, this building is a symbol of the unique art, architecture and culture of the state. Certainly, with the construction of this building, the people of the state visiting the national capital will get proper accommodation facilities and will get a homely experience."

CM Dhami further pointed out that to promote the folk culture and folk art of Uttarakhand, traditional dishes of the state will be served in the building.

"So that visitors can taste our cultural heritage and arrangements will be made for the sale of Shri Anna, organic products and other products made in Uttarakhand. On the coming 9th November, the state is entering the silver jubilee year of its state formation, and the inauguration of 'Uttarakhand Niwas' on this glorious occasion is a symbol of accelerating the development of the state and the resolve of 'best state'," the Uttarakhand CM added. (ANI)