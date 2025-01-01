UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Extends New Year 2025 Greetings with a Vision for Progress

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday extended his wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of the New Year 2025.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak expressed hope that the new year would bring happiness and prosperity to the lives of the people and also emphasised the importance of progress and wished for Uttar Pradesh to continue moving forward on the path of development.

"Best wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh for the New Year 2025. May the new year bring happiness and prosperity in your life. May Uttar Pradesh move ahead on the path of progress," he said.

Earlier in his message on the New Year UP CM Yogi Adityanath, "The double engine government is committed to make Uttar Pradesh the leading state of the country. The standard of living of the people of the state is continuously improving due to the development and public welfare schemes being run in the state. Every section of society including the poor, farmers, youth and women are benefiting from the schemes of the double engine government. 'New Uttar Pradesh of New India' is playing its meaningful role in advancing heritage and development. There is full confidence that the efforts of the double engine government to take the state on the path of prosperity and development will gain further momentum in the year 2025."

Earlier, India welcomed the year 2025 with celebrations across the country, as people in various cities marked the occasion with joy and enthusiasm. New Year celebrations began in many cities with parties, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations.

People from all over the country gathered in large numbers in temples and churches to mark the new year.

Visuals from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, showed a huge number of people visiting the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple to offer their prayers on the very first day of 2025.

The holy city Varanasi and its residents started their day with the majestic Ganga Aarti, which was performed at Assi Ghat.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his heartfelt wishes for a prosperous year ahead.

Taking to X, PM Modi emphasises the importance of new opportunities, personal growth, and collective well-being as the guiding principles for the year.

"Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success, and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity," PM Modi said on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her heartfelt greetings for the new year.

Taking to X, the President wished for 2025 with joy, harmony, and prosperity for all and called for creating a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India as well as the world.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony, and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India and the world," President Murmu said on X. (ANI)