UP CM Yogi to review ongoing preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj tomorrow

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Prayagraj to inspect the ongoing construction works for Mahakumbh 2025.

As part of his visit, he will inaugurate the newly constructed control room building of the Municipal Corporation, which will house the Solid Waste Management Unit, Grievance Control Room, and Smart City Office.

Preparations are in full swing in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025, aligning with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of a grand spiritual celebration.

While a sprawling Mahakumbh city is being developed in the Sangam area to accommodate crores of devotees and Kalpvasis, the Municipal Corporation is focusing on the beautification of the city.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision to ensure cleanliness at the Mahakumbh divine, a new control room building has been constructed at the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation.

"Upon CM Yogi's visit to Prayagraj, he will inaugurate the newly built facility, which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 14 crore," Municipal Corporation CTO PK Dwivedi stated.

Dwivedi further explained that the building will house the Solid Waste Control Room, the Public Grievance Control Room, and the Prayagraj Smart City Office. The Solid Waste Control Room will allow for live monitoring of cleanliness and sanitation across the city, with CCTV cameras installed to track cleanliness efforts. Additionally, the Public Grievance Control Room will facilitate quick resolution of complaints from Prayagraj residents.

This type of Solid Waste Control Room is a first for the state. The newly constructed building will also serve as the operational hub for the Prayagraj Smart City Office. (ANI)