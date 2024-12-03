Sambhal incident a well planned conspiracy murder case should be filed against police administration Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government as he raised the Sambhal incident in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Addressing the lower house, the SP chief accused the state adminstration of orchestrating a 'well-planned' conspiracy to divert attention from the state bypolls and also urged to register a "murder case" against the police and the administration.

Akhilesh Yadav said that a 'murder case' should be filed against the police and administration and those responsible should be suspended.

The SP chief also claimed that the BJP and its allies' talks on "excavation" will undermine the country's unity and brotherhood.

Addressing the gathering in the lower house on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Sambhal that has been known for brotherhood--- became part of a well-planned strategy. The incident that took place in Sambhal was a 'well-planned conspiracy.' The talks of excavation throughout the country done by BJP and its allies will destroy the brotherhood of the country."

"I say this is a conspiracy because bye-elections were supposed to be held in Uttar Pradesh on November 13 but it was postponed to November 20. This BJP government does not believe in the Constitution."

"A petition was filed against Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. An order for a survey of the mosque was passed even before listening to the other side. On November 19, the survey was conducted and the report was to be given to the Court. On November 22, people who arrived at the mosque to offer prayers were not allowed to do so. Even so, people offered prayers and did not obstruct the police orders. On November 24, another survey was conducted, during which people gathered to know the reason for the survey," said Akhilesh Yadav.

"When asked about the survey, the Circle Officer abused the people gathered there and a lathi charge was done. After this, police opened fire with their government and private weapons, during which dozens were injured and 5 innocent were killed. A murder case should be filed against police and administration and they should be suspended so that people can get justice and such an incident is not repeated in future," stated the SP leader.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav highlighted the Sambhal incident in the Rajya Sabha and accused the district administration of trying to "vandalise" a 500-year-old Mughal-era-mosque---leading to the violence and ruckus that claimed lives and injured many in the district.

The SP MP also accused the Uttar Pradesh government of manipulating the bye-elections in the state and "forcibly controlling the polls" by preventing people from voting.

Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Police issued a notice to Congress state president Ajay Rai asking them not to visit violence-hit Sambhal.In the notice given to Ajay Rai, he has been informed that "Keeping in mind the peace and communal sensitivity in Sambhal district, he should cooperate in the public interest and postpone his proposed program so that the order passed by the District Magistrate of Sambhal district, Section 163 BNSS is not violated."

Tensions in Sambhal have been high since November 19 when clashes between protestors and police over the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid resulted in four deaths. (ANI)