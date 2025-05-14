All-women group of Indian Haj pilgrims accorded grand welcome in Jeddah

Riyadh, May 14 (IANS) In a significant moment under Indian government's progressive 'Lady Without Mehram' (LWM) policy, the Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia Suhel Khan and his wife on Wednesday received an all women Haj pilgrim group from Kerala at the Jeddah Haj Terminal in Saudi Arabia.

"Ambassador Suhel Khan, along with his spouse Rifat Khan welcomed an all-women group of pilgrims from Kerala at the Jeddah Haj Terminal today. Women are benefitting from Government of India's progressive policy of allowing Haj without a male companion under the Lady Without Mehram' category," the Embassy of India in Riyadh posted on X.

"Indian Ladies Without Mehram (LWM) Hajis arrive in Jeddah for Haj under India’s progressive Haj Policy. We hope their journey is filled with blessings and peace," the Ministry of Minority Affairs also posted.

A total of 4558 female pilgrims undertook the pilgrimage without a Mehram (male companion) in 2024 which was an all time high since the introduction of the Ladies without Mehram category during Haj-2018.

According to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, traditionally, a major deterrent for increased participation of Muslim women was their dependence on an accompanying male haji, that is Mehram, for performing this sacred religious pilgrimage. This restriction was done away by Government of India by allowing ladies of 45 years of age or above to apply without Mehram for Haj in 2018 wherein provision was made for eligible women to perform pilgrimage under LWM category in groups of four.

"In Haj-2023, for the first time, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi allowed single eligible women also to apply for Haj under the LWM category. This step resulted in an all-time high participation with more than 4000 successful women applicants in Haj 2023, leading to greater confidence, personal freedom and increased social mobility. These initiatives have also acted as positive enablers for gender inclusivity and women empowerment," the ministry stated.

With the Indian government committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless Haj pilgrimage for all, Ambassador Suhel Khan on Wednesday also reviewed the arrival arrangements of Indian pilgrims during his visit to the Jeddah Haj Terminal. Accompanied by Indian Consul General in Jeddah Mohammed Hashim, the Indian diplomat met all the staff and the community volunteers.

The first batch of Indian Haj pilgrims had arrived in the country on April 29. With the government according highest priority for Indian Muslims to undertake the annual pilgrimage, the country allocation for India has gradually increased to 175,025 in 2025 from 136,020 in 2014.

For Haj 2025, the Indian Haj Mission is ensuring dedicated support for elderly pilgrims and persons with special needs, the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) which through the Haj Committee of India manages arrangements for the bulk of the quota allotted to India, said on Wednesday.

All the necessary arrangements including flight schedules, transportation, Mina camps, accommodation, and additional services have been taken up and completed as per the Saudi requirements, within the given timelines.

--IANS

int/scor/as