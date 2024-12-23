Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025: A Global Celebration of India's Unity in Diversity

Shimla: As Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to host the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, a global cultural and spiritual marvel, UP Cabinet Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Political Pension Dharmpal Singh, along with Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Girish Chandra Yadav, led a grand roadshow and addressed the media in Shimla to promote the mega event.

The ministers extended an invitation to Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and the people of the state to join the grand celebration. Speaking on the occasion, Dharmpal Singh described the Mahakumbh as "an eternal proclamation of India's unity in diversity" and assured that the event will be "divine, grand, and technologically advanced."

Girish Chandra Yadav echoed the sentiment, calling the Mahakumbh "a unique celebration of India's unity, social harmony, and cultural diversity." Scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025, on the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, the Mahakumbh is expected to host 450 million pilgrims.

Singh highlighted the deployment of advanced technologies to manage the unprecedented crowd: attribute-based search cameras, RFID wristbands, and GPS-enabled tracking via a mobile app, real-time crowd monitoring through an Integrated Control Command Center equipped with CCTV and drones.

The ministers emphasized that the Mahakumbh will set new benchmarks in sustainability and digitization. Declared a "Swachh, Swasth, Surakshit, and Harit Mahakumbh," the event will be single-use plastic-free, with over three lakh plants cultivated across Prayagraj for a greener environment. Awareness campaigns involving four lakh students are also underway to promote cleanliness.

On the digital front, a dedicated website, mobile app, AI-powered chatbot in 11 languages, QR-based entry passes, drone-based disaster management, and a multilingual lost-and-found system are among the initiatives being introduced.

Highlighting infrastructure developments, Yadav revealed 44 Ghats and a Riverfront. Nine new ghats have been constructed, and aerial flower showers will adorn 44 ghats across a Kilometre stretch. A 15.25 km riverfront inspired by Mumbai's Marine Drive has also been developed.

Smart Parking includes 101 parking facilities spanning 1,867 hectares and will accommodate up to 5 lakh vehicles daily. Comprehensive Healthcare includes a 100-bed hospital, two ICU-equipped Army hospitals, and multiple smaller medical centres that will cater to pilgrims, sadhus, and tourists.

Speaking about the spiritual significance of the event, Yadav remarked, "The Mahakumbh is not just a ritualistic dip in holy waters but a grand proclamation of India's unity and social harmony." He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to showcase this cultural and spiritual marvel on the global stage.

Both ministers assured that the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 will surpass the grandeur of the 2019 edition, leaving an indelible mark as a symbol of India's rich heritage and unity in diversity. (ANI)