Electricity Inspection at SP MP Zia ur Rehman Barq's Sambhal Home: SDO Reveals Key Findings

A team from the State Electricity Department, backed by a sizable security detail, arrived at the Sambhal residence of Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq on Thursday. The surprise visit was aimed at investigating alleged irregularities in electricity usage at the MP's home. According to Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra, the inspection is part of a broader crackdown on electricity theft in the region.

She explained, "This is our regular drive against electricity theft. This checking is in connection with that. There were inputs that proper electricity connection and its SOP were not being followed. So, we are here in this regard."

Authorities were earlier seen carefully reviewing all equipment and connections to ensure compliance with standard operating procedures for electricity distribution.

Security forces were deployed at the residence to ensure the smooth conduct of the inspection, underscoring the seriousness of the investigation. The team is focusing on meter readings and electrical load, with further scrutiny anticipated in the coming days.

This investigation follows reports suggesting that the proper protocols were not being followed in the use of electricity at the residence. The ongoing process is expected to reveal more information as officials continue their work.

Additional SP (North) Sambhal, Shrish Chandra, confirmed that the electricity department had requested police assistance for the operation.

"They have been provided adequate force so that they can do their work smoothly. Police force is here and it will ensure smooth work," Chandra said, adding that they were prepared for any potential challenges. (ANI)