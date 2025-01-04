40% More Forces Deployed, Uttar Pradesh DGP Details Extensive Preparations

Prayagraj: With just days to go for Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar on Saturday outlined the extensive preparations being carried out on a war footing and said that 40 per cent more forces have been deployed compared to the 2019 Prayagraj Ardh Kumbh.

Speaking to the media, DGP Kumar emphasised that from enhanced security measures to robust coordination with railways, the administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a seamless experience for an expected 40-50 crore devotees, including international visitors.

"Today, under the directives of the administration, a review of all preparations was conducted. Over the past few months, preparations for this Mahakumbh have been carried out on a war footing by the administration and at the district level. The first main bathing event will take place on January 13, followed by a total of six bathing events. We observed that the coordination between infrastructure, equipment, and manpower is excellent, and the officials implementing these arrangements are fully confident. Our preparations are complete, and we are making efforts to improve them further," he said.

He also mentioned that special funds have been allocated for traffic control, fire safety, and disaster management.

"We also have excellent coordination with the railways, and we will ensure complete security for the devotees. Approximately 40-50 crore devotees are expected to attend, with the possibility of people coming from abroad as well. Efforts are also being made to address cybercrime, and various agencies are working together to secure the cyber world," DGP Prashant Kumar said.

"A seven-tiered security system has been put in place for the Kumbh. Additionally, 40 per cent more forces have been deployed compared to the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh Mela," he added.

Uttar Pradesh police squads on Saturday conducted a mock drill at various sites of the Maha Kumbh Mela Nagar, with UP DGP Prashant Kumar personally inspecting the ongoing preparations for the massive religious gathering.

The Maha Kumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj. The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Uttar Pradesh Police has deployed underwater drones and installed 2,700 AI-enabled cameras in and around the Maha Kumbh campsite area to enhance security. (ANI)