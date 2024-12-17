Ashwani Kumar Sharma Assumes Charge as BSF IG Tripura, Reviews Border Security

West Tripura (Tripura): Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Inspector General (IG) of Border Security Force (BSF), took over the charge of IG BSF Tripura here on Monday.

On arrival at Tripura Frontier Headquarters, IG BSF Sharma was welcomed by officers and given a guard of honour.

"Ashwani Kumar Sharma, IG, BSF, on 16th December 2024 assumed the charge of Inspector General of BSF Tripura. He was given a guard of honour. He paid homage to martyrs, interacted with officers & reviewed the present security scenario across the Tripura border," BSF Tripura said on X.



Sharma, a 1987 batch BSF officer, previously served at the BSF Training Centre in Indore. He has extensive experience in both Eastern and Western Commands, and his expertise includes counter-insurgency and anti-naxal operations. Additionally, he has served on deputations with the National Security Guard (NSG) and the United Nations Mission. Notably, he has also worked in Tripura in the past, as per an official release.

Later in the day,he paid a courtesy visit to the Additional Director General of Police for Tripura and discussed the current security scenario across the Tripura border.



"Today, on December 16, 2024, Sh Ashwani Kumar Sharma, IG, BSF, Tripura Frontier, paid a courtesy visit to Shri Anurag, IPS, Additional Director General of Police Tripura & discussed the present security scenario across the Tripura Border," BSF Tripura said on X. (ANI)

The BSF, which is the largest border guarding force in the world with a strength of nearly 2.65 lakh personnel, celebrates its Raising Day every year on December 1.

Mandated to guard the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, the BSF is the only force of the nation with a distinctly defined wartime as well as peace-time role. The force has successfully proved its mettle in accomplishing every task assigned to it in times of war and peace situation while ensuring peace and tranquility on the border. (ANI)