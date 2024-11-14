Tonk Violence: Police arrests accused Naresh Meena in poll-bound Deoli-Uniara

Tonk (Rajasthan): After heavy deployment of security personnel amid the ongoing ruckus in poll-bound Deoli Uniara assembly constituency, the Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested Independent candidate Naresh Meena who allegedly slapped Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary at a polling booth in Samravata village.

This happened after heavy police force and senior police officers reached Samravata village to arrest the Independent candidate. Vikas Sangwan, Tonk Superintendent of Police (SP), said that the police would approach strategically and would request Naresh Meena to surrender.

"We will approach strategically. We will request him to surrender and not take the law in his hands," the SP told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Ajmer Range Inspector General, Om Prakash said that after yesterday's event, four cases have been registered and 60 people have been arrested so far.

"Based on technical evidence, efforts are on to arrest the other accused as well. Nearly 10 police personnel sustained minor injuries and have been discharged after being given first aid. The miscreants had come from outside and many villagers were also injured during stone pelting... Some private vehicles were also torched in the process," he said.

The IG also asserted that no accused will be spared.

"Case has been registered under cases of causing obstruction to government work, fleeing police custody, and vandalising public property... Many cases are already registered against the accused with impending arrests. We will arrest him on all charges and ensure stringent action," he added.

Meanwhile, Meena accused Congress MP from Tonk Harish Chandra Meena behind the whole incident.

"Harish Meena is involved in this. He got my ticket canceled and has conspired against me many times before. I fear he may even arrange my encounter," he said.

The Independent candidate also alleged that people were being forced to vote in the village.

"When I asked the people who was forcing them, they said the SDM was doing it. Yes, I slapped the SDM, but I did it because he was doing wrong. We then staged a protest. I told the people to go and vote. After that, our food was cut off. When I went to ask for food, the SP grabbed my hand and told his police to put me in the vehicle. When they detained me, stone pelting began, and then a lathi charge happened. After that, the police left me there and ran away. The force then used tear gas and 'mirchi bombs', which injured me. The people then took me a little distance away," he said.

—ANI