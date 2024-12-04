Punjab turned into playground for extremists criminals extortionists BJP slams AAP goernment over attack on Sukhbhir Badal

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday targeted Aam Aam Party government in Punjab over the attack on former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and alleged that law and order situation is "deteriorating" in the state.

He said that the assassination attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal is "worrying, disturbing and shocking".

Shergill demanded resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

"The assassination attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal is worrying, disturbing and indeed shocking. The question is that when will Aam Aadmi Party wake up to the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab? How many more people have to put their life at risk for Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann 'jodi' to wake up to the slipping law and order situation of Punjab? Aam Aadmi Party promised Punjab to be turned into a hub of development. Instead, under AAP's watch, Punjab has turned into a playground for extremists, criminals, and extortionists," he said.

"Today, attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal, earlier - the killing of Sidhu Moosewala and before that killing of businessmen in Jalandhar and Ludhiana, killing of a Policeman, RPG attack on a Mohali Police Station. Have people forgotten the killing of two Kabaddi players? The point is, the AAP has completely surrendered to criminals. The question is, what is the nexus between AAP's Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann Govt and with these extremists and criminals? Why has crime increased in Punjab since AAP has taken over? I think Bhagwant Mann should immediately resign from the post of CM because every Punjabi today is asking if Punjab is slipping into the dark times under Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann Govt," he added.

There was an attempt on the life of Badal this morning in Golden Temple premises in Amritsar where he was performing penance under the religious punishment pronounced by Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

According to the Punjab CMO, the attacker identified as Narain Singh Chaura was immediately nabbed by the police. Sukhbir Badal was not hurt.

Punjab BJP vice president said it was lapse of security as antecedents of . Narain Singh Chaura were known.

"I must say that this is a major security lapse. Narain Singh Chaura (attacker) is a dreaded terrorist. He hails from Dera Baba Nanak. He was active during the phase of terrorism. He was in jail for a long time. I don't understand one thing, Police say that he was roaming here one day earlier as well. If police knew that Narain Singh Chaura was roaming around... it's a very big lapse. A man (attacker) who does such a thing on the premises of Harmandir Sahib can't be a Sikh," Bajwa said.

Badal was sitting at the entrance of the Golden Temple with a plaque card around his neck as part of the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) pronounced by the high priests at Akal Takht for religious misconduct during his tenure from 2007 to 2017.

Badal was declared a 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) in August by Akal Takht, which announced religious punishment on Monday. (ANI)