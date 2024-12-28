Massive Fire Breaks Out at Kurla Godown in Mumbai; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: A level 3 fire broke out at a godown in a market in Kurla (W) in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident took place at Wajid Ali Compound, India Market, Khairani Road, Sakinaka, Kurla (W).

The blaze, which started in scrap and plastic materials stored in godowns measuring 1000 x 500 sq. feet on the ground floor and part of a one-story structure, prompted a swift response.

No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported in the incident, officials said.

As soon as information about the fire was received, a team of ten fire tenders was sent to the spot and an operation to bring the fire under control was started. Fire tenders were making efforts to bring the situation under control.

More details are awaited. (ANI)