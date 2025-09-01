Being Hindu is not about politics or false propaganda: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Commenting on the controversies surrounding the inauguration of the Dasara in Karnataka and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's statement that Chamnundi Hills is not exclusive to Hindus, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated, "Being Hindu does not mean doing politics and spreading false propaganda."

He was speaking to the media after inaugurating the new building of PM Sri Karnataka Public School at Siddaramanahundi, his native village, in Varuna constituency in Mysuru district on Monday.

He further declared that politics won't affect historical Dasara celebrations. He further criticised the 'Dharmasthala Chalo' yatra organised by the BJP.

Taking a dig, he said, “The BJP, which cannot see the government’s development works, knows nothing beyond telling lies.”

Replying to reporters’ questions about BJP’s 'Dharmasthala Chalo' yatra, the CM said, “The BJP has undertaken the yatra for political purposes. They think it will bring them political gains, but it will not. We have immense respect for Dharmasthala. When the SIT was formed, the BJP did not oppose it, but when they realised nothing would come out of it, they started opposing. This is hypocrisy.”

Speaking about the BJP’s 'Chamundi Chalo' programme in Mysuru, the CM said, “The BJP thinks Hindutva will get strengthened and all Hindus will unite. I, too, am a Hindu. Didn’t we build a Rama temple in our village? Being Hindu does not mean doing politics, spreading false propaganda, or telling lies. A person must have humanity. The BJP is even politicising the Dasara festival. Do they know anything beyond lying?”

Referring to the controversy, the CM said, “Author and activist Banu Mushtaq has won the Booker Prize. How many people from our country have received this award? To honour her, she has been invited to inaugurate the Dasara festivities.”

The CM clarified, “This politics will not have any effect on Dasara. Chamundi Hills may be a Hindu place, but Dasara is a state festival, isn’t it? A state festival means it is celebrated by everyone together — Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists. Dasara is a festival of all people.”

Responding to Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar’s remark that Chamundi Hills is not exclusive to Hindus, the CM said, “The issue is not about Chamundi Hills, it is about the Dasara festival.”

Meanwhile, remembering his childhood days after inaugurating the school building, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated, "The debt of my village will always remain upon me."

“I studied from Class 5 to 7 in my village school, which has now been adopted by Kempegowda International Airport Authority. With the cooperation of the Education Department, this new building has been constructed. I am very happy to inaugurate it,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

“Primary, high school, and PU college education are being conducted here. Since there are not enough students, a degree course has not been started. But the village already has facilities like BCM student hostel, veterinary hospital, library, and community health centres,” he added.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh and officials from the Education Department were present.

--IANS