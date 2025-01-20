States & UTs

Army, Police, and CRPF Launch Joint Search Operation in Sopore to Track Terrorists

Joint operation by Army, Police, and CRPF in Sopore to track down terrorists after hideout busted
Jan 20, 2025, 07:21 AM
Sopore: The search operations are underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district to track down terrorists.

The search operation is being carried out by the Kashmir Police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Zaloora village near Sopore.

This comes after Security forces and police busted a hideout during a cordon and search operation in Sopore, police said on Sunday.

The CASO was launched in the area of Zaloora. The area has been cordoned off after gunshots were heard in the area.

"During a CASO launched by Police & SFs at Zaloora, Sopore a hideout was busted. During the same, fire was observed from inside. Area cordoned off," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X on Sunday. (ANI)

