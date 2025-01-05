Haryana CM Nayab Saini Applauds PM Modi's Metro Inauguration, Highlights Haryana's Progress

Saharanpur: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini welcomed the inauguration of various developmental projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, including the metro inauguration, which will include two stations in Haryana.

The CM highlighted that under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is 'progressing at a face pace.'

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country is becoming a developed nation. This is a very proud moment for me because today the metro has been inaugurated which will have two stations in Haryana as well," CM Saini told ANI.

The CM also claimed that in the last ten years, the country has seen rapid development, including having the third-largest metro network in the world.

"PM Modi has been working for the well-being of 140 crore people, In the last ten years, the country has been progressing at a very fast pace...India has become the third largest metro network in the world, Two more stations will also be functioning after the Kundli border (in Haryana), for that I thank PM Modi," Saini said.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone stone for several major development projects, including the inauguration of the Sahibabad-Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat Corridor.

The PM also put forth the government's commitment to expanding regional connectivity in Delhi and making travel more convenient.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "We are committed to expanding regional connectivity in Delhi as well as making travel convenient. In this series, I will have the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many projects today at around 12:15 pm. Before this, I will inaugurate the Sahibabad-Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat Corridor."

Delhi has gotten its first Namo Bharat after the inauguration. This corridor aims to significantly ease travel between Delhi and Meerut and to benefit millions of people through high-speed and comfortable travel along with unmatched safety and reliability.

India's metro network has surpassed 1,000 kilometres, becoming the world's third-largest. It surpassed Japan in the length of metro rail projects in 2022. Today 23 cities in 11 states have metro rail networks, whereas in 2014 it was only in 5 cities in 5 states. (ANI)