Here is what a shoot day looks like for Rashmika Mandanna

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Aside from entertaining movie buffs on the big screen, actress Rashmika Mandanna also loves to stay connected with the netizens through her YouTube vlogs. Through her latest upload, the 'Animal' actress decided to give us an insight into her shoot day.

The video opened with Rashmika getting her makeup done while listening to music and enjoying her food. While doing so, she is also discussing Anime with her team.

When one of the team members, questions Rashmika's vlogging skills, "Guys, she is really bad at it", the diva was seen working on it. She included the various takes it took her to commence the vlog.

"Right now we are in Bombay, shooting, but it's extremely hot and they want me to pretend like it's not. I landed in Bombay at around 6: 30. After a very long time, I ate something on the flight. So, that I am very proud of," she informed.

As you might already know, Rashmika suffered a leg injury in the gym some time back, so she also made sure that her injury was protected before starting the shoot.

When asked by a crew member, "How are you fighting this heat", the 'Pushpa' actress made a sad face while revealing that she has no energy.

"Under this heat, I am going to be a roasted sausage," she added.

Giving us an idea of what an actor's life is all about, Rashmika stated, "We are actors, between action and cut we are completely different people".

Rashmika's latest vlog also included the behind-the-scene fun for what looked like a photo shoot.

The 'Sikandar' actress was a sight for the sore eyes in a blue satin jumpsuit, with her hair tied in a high bun, some brown-toned makeup, and silver hoop earrings.

At the moment, Rashmika is also working on Aditya Sarpotdar's "Thama", alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Her lineup also includes "Kubera", "Pushpa 3", "The Girlfriend", and "Rainbow".

--IANS

pm/