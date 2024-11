Ahmedabad (Gujarat): A fire broke out in a cloth factory in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon.

Visuals from the site showed huge black plumes of smoke rising from the factory.

Upon receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire, as per information from the fire department.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported as of now.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)