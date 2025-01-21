31 Lakh Labourers Benefited from Gujarat's Mobile Medical Van Scheme

Gandhinagar: Labour and Employment Minister Balvantsinh Rajput highlighted the impact of the 'Mobile Medical Van' scheme, stating that each van conducts medical check-ups and provides treatment to over 2,000 labourers monthly.

To date, more than 31 lakh labourers and their dependents have benefited from this initiative, as per a release.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these vans played a vital role by conducting necessary tests and distributing free medicines for the welfare of citizens across Gujarat.

Detailing the scheme, the minister explained that the Gujarat government launched the 'Mobile Medical Van' scheme to ensure medical security for families of labourers in the organized sector.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, 24 mobile medical vans are currently operational, offering free primary medical check-ups and treatment to over 6,00,000 labourers and their families annually. The services provided by the vans include blood tests, pregnancy tests, haemoglobin checks, laboratory tests, diabetes screening, and complete blood counts. In cases where further treatment is necessary, labourers are referred to the nearest government hospitals for additional care.

Balvantsinh Rajput emphasised the state government's commitment to protecting the health of every labourer in Gujarat's organized sector. Through the Construction Worker's Welfare Board, plans are underway to expand the scheme by deploying additional vans based on demand. The state government provides a 100 percent subsidy for primary medical check-ups, treatment, and essential medicines for labour families to ensure they receive these services free of cost.

Currently, these mobile medical vans are operational across Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Surat, Himmatnagar, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Vapi, Vadodara, Anand-Kheda, Gandhidham, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Valsad, Navsari, Rajkot, and surrounding GIDCs. Following the scheme's success, the Minister announced the addition of 6 more vans to the existing 24, further expanding the scheme's reach to benefit more labourers and their families.

Many labourer families migrate from rural areas to urban centres in search of employment. However, the dense population in urban areas often results in a shortage of healthcare facilities, making these families vulnerable to health risks. To address this gap, the "Mobile Medical Van" scheme, launched in 2015-16, ensures that labourers and their dependents have access to healthcare, promoting their health and well-being while enabling them to work more effectively. (ANI)