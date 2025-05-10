Miley Cyrus gets together with estranged father Billy Ray

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) American singer and actor Miley Cyrus got together with her estranged father, Billy Ray Cyrus to celebrate her brother Braison’s 31st birthday.

Billy took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a picture-perfect family photo featuring him, with Miley, Braison, and Miley's boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

"Happy Birthday Braison!!!!!," the country singer captioned the post.

As the post was uploaded on the photo-sharing app, netizens shared their excitement at seeing the family together after a long time.

A netizen commented, "This makes my heart happy, the Cyrus family is healing."

Another Insta user wrote, "This picture makes me so happy for the whole fam!"

The third comment read, "Happy for this family to reconcile!"

Another user penned, "the family together again."

Earlier this week, Billy used social media to hint at a reunion with his daughter. He posted a video of Miley playing the piano on his Instagram, along with the caption, "Can’t wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies." However, after this, netizens noticed that Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, unfollowed Miley on Instagram.

Putting the rumor mills to rest, a source informed Page Six that

Tish unfollowing Miley was “a glitch”. The source added that there is “no drama” unfolding between the two.

Shifting to Miley and Billy, the speculations of a rift between the father and daughter duo started doing rounds back in 2022, after her parents announced that they were getting a divorce after being married for around 30 years.

Going by a report in E!, Billy and Tish getting a divorce “put a strain” on Miley's relationship with her father, making it hard for her to connect with him.

Things got worse after Tish got involved with the “Prison Break” star Dominic Purcell, with whom she also tied the knot in 2023.

--IANS

pm/