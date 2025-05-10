KIYG 2025: Naamya Kapoor gets Delhi’s first Shooting gold on final day of competition

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Delhi bagged its first gold medal in the shooting competition at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Bihar through 17-year-old Naamya Kapoor in the 25m Pistol event at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges here on Saturday.

A Khelo India Athlete, she narrowly edged out Anjali Bhagwat (Madhya Pradesh) in a dramatic final.

“It feels good to win the gold, though I felt I could have done better in the final,” said Naamya after collecting her gold medal. “This was my third Khelo India game, with my first bronze coming in the first edition. I didn’t realise, I’d given Delhi the first gold in shooting this time!” she added.

There were good tidings for Punjab from the skeet shooters in both boys' and girls' finals. Khelo India Athletes Harazeez Singh Atwal, bronze medalist last year, left his teammate Zorawar Singh Bedi with a second successive silver medal. Harazeez Atwal shot 50 points, two more than Zorawar Bedi's 48, to win gold.

In the girls' final, Punjab’s Risham Kaur Guron also shot 50 points, three more than Agrima Kanwar (Himachal Pradesh), to clinch the gold.

Meanwhile, in a thrilling boys 10m Air Rifle final, two talented Khelo India Athletes Naraen Pranav Vanitha Suresh (Karnataka) and Parth Rakesh Mane (Maharashtra) dished out quality shooting that held fans to the edge of their seat. In the end, Suresh won by a bare 1-point margin, winning 252.9-251.9. It is the second medal for both shooters.

At the conclusion of five-day shooting competitions, Madhya Pradesh topped the table with seven medals, including three gold. Rajasthan and Maharashtra also bagged three gold each.

Results:

Boys:

10m Air Rifle: 1. Naraen Pranav Vanitha Suresh (Karnataka) 252.9 points; 2. Parth Mane (Maharashtra) 251.9; 3. Pranav (Haryana) 228.2.

Skeet: 1. Harazeez Singh Atwal (Punjab) 50; 2. Zorawar Singh Bedi (Punjab) 48; 3. Anjaneya Singh (Rajasthan) 36.

Girls:

25m Pistol: 1. Naamya Kapoor (Delhi) 27; 2. Anjali Bhagwat (Madhya Pradesh) 26; 3. Khankvyas (Rajasthan) 19.

Skeet: 1. Risham Kaur Guron (Punjab) 50; 2. Agrima Kanwar (Himachal Pradesh) 47; 3. Oshmi Shrivas (Madhya Pradesh) 32.

