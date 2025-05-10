Kareena Kapoor to Shekhar Kapur: B-town rejoices as India announces ceasefire with Pakistan

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) After days of tension building up between India and Pakistan ever since the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, the neighbouring countries have finally agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday.

Ever since the news of the ceasefire broke out, many members of the Indian film fraternity shared their relief through social media.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Rab Rakha...Jai Hind," along with a folded hand and an Indian flag emoji.

Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Jai Hind...Love and peace."

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur tweeted, "Ceasefire declared today, disengagement started at 5pm. Hopefully all those that support terrorism against India now realise our leadership will not hold back in taking strict and appropriate action. Now India can go on with what is most needed. The development goals of our Nation."

Sharing the ceasefire announcement on social media, actress Malaika Arora penned, "Thank God."

Actress Parineeti Chopra shared, “Om Namah Shivaay 🇮🇳. #Ceasefire.”

Additionally, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Rasha Thadan, Triptii Dimri, and Varun Dhawan echoed the sentiment by sharing posts announcing the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, actress Raveena Tandon mentioned on her Instagram handle, "If this is true, then it's a welcome decision. #ceasefire."

Warning Pakistan against any further action, she added,"But make no mistake, the day India bleeds again #statesponsoredterrorism it will be an act of war and then there will be hell to pay. The #IMF had better keep track of where their money goes, the big powers may have sanctioned this loans to get their earlier loans paid back or so that there is more ammunition bought or whatever. But now AND never should Bharat Bleed Again."

Informing about the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a press briefing, "The DGMO of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air, and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST."

--IANS

pm/