Delhi Minister Gopal Rai questions centre on rising Air pollution, urges 'co-operation'

New Delhi: AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai speaking to ANI hit on BJP for not taking adequate steps to resolve the Air pollution on Saturday. On the deteriorating Air Quality Index in the National Capital, Rai said that collective efforts required to tackle the crisis.

"All the governments of the BJP are sleeping. The pollution is increasing and the BJP is not ready to do anything. There is a BJP government in UP, Haryana and Rajasthan, they are sleeping and are inactive. There is the BJP in the centre, they are sleeping... No one is questioning them and on the other hand, the BJP leaders are into gimmicks... Pollution is a serious problem. All of us have to work together in cooperation...," he said.

He further said, "The Delhi government has been running an anti-dust campaign against dust pollution since October 7. Under this, 523 teams have inspected 2764 construction sites so far and a fine of Rs 17.40 lakh has been imposed. The anti-dust campaign is being continuously monitored from the Green War Room. It is necessary to implement 14 rules related to anti-dust on construction sites, strict action is being taken against those who violate the rules."

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index dropped to 226 in national capital on Saturday, categorized as 'Poor' as per the Central Pollution Control Board. The highest AQI was at the Akshardham and Anand Vihar area at 334 categorized as 'Very Poor', followed by AQI of 253 at AIIMS and surrounding areas. At India Gate, the AQI dropped to 251, categorized as 'Poor.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reached Yamuna bank in Kalindi Kunj area and launched a blistering attack against the Aam Aadmi Party saying that it is the poisonous politics of Arvind Kejriwal that has made the water and air in the national capital poisonous. He further challenged Kejriwal to come along with his party's leaders and take a dip in the Yamuna River.

"The Yamuna water has turned into poison. Arvind Kejriwal claimed that he would clean Yamuna till 2025. They previously said 2020, then, they claimed 2025. Now if the situation is such before Chhath Puja, the women who will come here will have to suffer so many diseases. Yamuna river has been polluted because the fund that was allocated for the cleaning of Yamuna river has been spent by Arvind Kejriwal for advertisements and on himself," said Poonawalla.

The overall Air Quality Index in Delhi has dropped to 297 at 10 am, putting it under the 'Poor' category. As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI when marked under the 'Poor' category can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, whereas, when under the 'Very poor' category can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

—ANI