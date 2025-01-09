logo
Canadian Man Arrested at Delhi Airport for Smuggling Protected Crocodile Skull Under Wildlife Act

RishabhR
Rishabh·
🏷 Delhi
Jan 09, 2025, 09:42 AM
Canadian Man Arrested at Delhi Airport

New Delhi: A 32-year-old Canadian man was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on January 6, 2025, for carrying a crocodile skull, said the Customs.

The man was scheduled to depart for Canada on Air Canada flight AC 051. During a security check at Terminal-3, a skull with sharp teeth, resembling the jaw of a baby crocodile, weighing approximately 777 grams, was discovered wrapped in a cream-coloured cloth.

The Department of Forests and Wildlife (GNCTD) confirmed that the skull belonged to a species protected under Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, said the Customs.

The passenger was arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962, and the seized skull was handed over to the Department of Forests and Wildlife (West Division, GNCTD) for lab testing. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

