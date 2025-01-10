Chhattisgarh Silo Collapse: Rescue Operations Underway at Mungeli Iron Factory

Mungeli: A rescue operation is underway at the spot where the Silo structure of a smelting plant in Sargaon, Mungeli, collapsed on Thursday.

According to officials, one injured labourer is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

On the Silo structure collapse at the smelting plant in Sargaon, Collector Mungeli Rahul Deo said, "Some workers were trapped after a Silo structure of the smelting plant here collapsed yesterday. Right now, work is underway for site clearance, after which the rescue operation will continue. We have teams of SDRF and NDRF and rescue equipment here. After removing the Silo structure, the rescue mission will get underway. If things will be on our side, within 5-6 hours, we should be able to do the work here."

The rescue operation to save the trapped workers is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)