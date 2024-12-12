Assam Police Seizes 239 Grams of Heroin, Arrests Drug Peddler in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police apprehended a drug peddler and seized 239 grams of heroin in the Betkuchi area of Guwahati.

The apprehended person was identified as Nurul Haque (45) from the Dholai area in the Cachar district.

According to Pranab Jyoti Goswami, CPRO of Assam police, "Acting on intelligence input, a team of STF conducted a raid inside ISBT, Betkuchi under Gorchuk police station on Wednesday and apprehended a drug peddler while he was trying to smuggle contraband."

"During the search, the STF team recovered and seized 19 numbers of soap boxes containing heroin weighing 239.5 grams and one mobile phone from the possession of the person," Pranab Jyoti Goswami said.

Necessary legal formalities have been initiated.

In a separate case, in an ongoing investigation of a fake currency case, three wanted co-accused were apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) from the Tegheria area in the Kamrup (Metro) district.

The arrest follows the registration of STF Police Station Case No. 20/2024 under various sections related to counterfeit currency.

The apprehended persons were identified as Mofidul Islam (29), Md Nurjamal Islam alias Maheswari (20) and Md Abdul Kalam alias Babu (30).

The three wanted accused were arrested under sections 61(2)/318(4)/179/180/181/62/111(3) of BNS (Fake Currency Case)

The STF team recovered one vehicle bearing registration number AS-01EP-5476 used to transport and deal with fake currency etc. (ANI)