logo
States & UTs

Newborn Found Abandoned in Drain, Investigation Underway

Newborn Found Abandoned in Drain in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur District; Police Launch Investigation
RishabhR
Rishabh·
🏷 Andhra Pradesh
Jan 07, 2025, 09:48 AM
Newborn Found Abandoned in Drain

Vijayawada: A shocking incident was reported in Kolanukonda, within the Tadepalli Mandal limits of Guntur district, where a newborn baby, just a few hours old, was found abandoned in a drain, Andhra Police confirmed in an official statement on Tuesday.

According to Tadepalli Sub-Inspector Srinivas Rao, a passerby spotted the infant and immediately alerted local authorities.

The Tadepalli police have launched an investigation to gather details and identify those responsible for abandoning the newborn.

Further updates on the case are awaited. (ANI)

shocking incidents in Andhra PradeshGuntur district newsKolanukonda incidentchild abandonment case Andhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh NewsTadepalli Mandal crime newsabandoned baby investigationAndhra Pradesh police updatesinfant abandoned in drainTadepalli newscrime updates Andhra Pradeshinfant rescue newsVijayawada latest newsnewborn abandoned Andhra Pradesh

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...