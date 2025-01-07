Newborn Found Abandoned in Drain, Investigation Underway

Vijayawada: A shocking incident was reported in Kolanukonda, within the Tadepalli Mandal limits of Guntur district, where a newborn baby, just a few hours old, was found abandoned in a drain, Andhra Police confirmed in an official statement on Tuesday.

According to Tadepalli Sub-Inspector Srinivas Rao, a passerby spotted the infant and immediately alerted local authorities.

The Tadepalli police have launched an investigation to gather details and identify those responsible for abandoning the newborn.

Further updates on the case are awaited. (ANI)