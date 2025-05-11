Sneh, Amanjot star as India win tri-series after beating Sri Lanka by 97 runs

Colombo, May 11 (IANS) Sneh Rana continued her sensational form by picking 4-38 while Amanjot Kaur grabbed 3-54 as India defeated Sri Lanka by 97 runs to win the women's ODI tri-series at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After vice-captain Smriti Mandhana led a stellar batting effort to help India post a mammoth 342/7 in their 50 overs, Sneh stepped up to once again be India's standout bowler, as she picked up another four-wicket haul. On the other hand, Amanjot yet again impressed with a three-fer as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 245 in 48.2 overs and become runners-up of this tri-series.

A chase of 343 was always going to be an uphill task for Sri Lanka, and they were never really in it, despite their Chamari Athapaththu making 51. Now, on losing the tri-series final, Sri Lanka will be wondering what could have been had they bowled with more penetration or could have made the most of their fielding chances, especially of dropping Smriti on 21 off Inoka Ranaweera’s bowling.

India had a perfect start to their defence of a mammoth total when Amanjot castled Hasini Perera on third ball of the second innings. Though Chamari shared a 68-run stand with Vishmi Gunaratne (36) for the second wicket, Amanjot broke it in the 14th over by bowling the latter around her legs.

With Chamari struggling for rhythm in the later part, she still managed to bring up her fifty, before being castled by Sneh. Despite Harshitha Samawickrama and Nilakshi de Silva sharing a 52-run stand, Amanjot and Sneh took them out respectively to ensure the game was firmly in India’s favour, as they completed a resounding win in the final and justify the pre-tournament favourites tag.

Brief Scores: India 342/7 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 116, Harleen Deol 47; Sugandika Kumari 2-59, Dewmi Vihanga 2-69) beat Sri Lanka 245 in 48.2 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 51, Nilakshi de Silva 48; Sneh Rana 4-38, Amanjot Kaur 3-54) by 97 runs

--IANS

nr/