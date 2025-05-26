'Need both experienced and young players': Sunil Kumar ahead of PKL 12 auction

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 auction approaches on May 31 and June 1, U Mumba's captain Sunil Kumar is preparing for what he believes will be one of the most competitive bidding wars in recent memory. The veteran defender, who led his team back to playoff glory in Season 11 after a seven-year drought, is optimistic about building an even stronger squad for the upcoming campaign.

"I am hopeful about the auction," says Kumar, reflecting on the team's preparation strategy. "The team management has made a plan, and we will go beyond that. We hope that we will get a good team."

U Mumba's resurgence in Season 11 was nothing short of spectacular. The franchise secured their first playoff berth since 2019, winning 12 games - their most since Season 7. The U Mumba side's journey to the latter stages was built on a foundation of experienced leadership and emerging talent, a formula Kumar believes will be crucial in the upcoming auction.

"If you want to make a good team, then you need both experienced players and young players," Kumar explained. "Experienced players help the team move forward with their knowledge, while young players bring their passion to play and fitness. When both things work in harmony, the team moves forward."

The PKL 12 auction pool promises to be exceptionally deep and exciting, with several marquee names entering the fray. Kumar acknowledged the challenge ahead: "There are so many quality players who have come to the auctions. There are a lot of good players in the auction this time. It's going to be very tough, and all teams will go after everyone."

As one of PKL's most successful defenders, Kumar understands the importance of building a robust defensive unit. "If you look at Kabaddi, the team whose defense is strong wins most of the time. To make the defense strong, the management has planned accordingly. I think we're going to get good corners and covers for Season 12, and we're going to have a very good defense," he concluded confidently.

--IANS

ab/