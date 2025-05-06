Kranti Goud added to Indian team for women’s ODI tri-series as replacement for injured Kashvee Gautam

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Seam-bowling all-rounder Kranti Goud has been added to the Indian team playing in the ongoing women's ODI tri-series in Colombo as a replacement for injured fellow all-rounder Kashvee Gautam.

Kashvee, who made her ODI debut in the opening match of the tri-series, walked off the field after bowling just five overs in India’s three-wicket defeat to South Africa in Sunday’s clash at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. In her first three games for India, Kashvee didn’t pick a single wicket.

“Yes, Kranti has been called up as a replacement for Kashvee, who is suspected to have either suffered a calf, hamstring or leg injury. Kranti was to leave for Colombo on Tuesday morning and must have joined the Indian team by now. The exact nature of Kashvee’s injury will be determined once she’s back in India from Colombo, and based on initial signals, she could be a doubtful starter for the tour of England.”

“Kranti was given the green signal for joining the Indian team on Monday evening by the medical team at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, as she had chicken pox last month while playing in the Senior Women’s Multi-Day Challenger Trophy in Dehradun,” said sources aware of development to IANS on Tuesday.

Kranti impressed in the recent Women’s Premier League (WPL), playing for UP Warriorz. She picked up six wickets in eight matches, including a four-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals (DC). Apart from her WPL performance, Kranti has been consistent in domestic cricket. In the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy, playing for Madhya Pradesh, she took 15 wickets in nine innings.

In 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL), Kranti was one of the bright uncapped Indian players in action, picking six wickets in eight games for UP Warriorz at an economy rate of 9.45. Hailing from Ghaura, a village in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, Kranti’s standout performance came when she picked 4-25 against the Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which helped UP Warriorz get their first win of the season.

In Madhya Pradesh winning the 2024/25 Senior Women’s One Day Trophy, Kranti picked 15 wickets in nine innings, including a four-wicket haul in the final against Bengal, which got her the Player of the Match honour. Shweta Mishra, the head coach of Madhya Pradesh senior women’s team, said she was elated over Kranti getting her maiden call-up to the Indian team.

“I couldn’t be happier on receiving the news of Kranti getting a call-up to the Indian team. As her coach, it is a moment of immense pride and joy for me to see her hard work and dedication being rewarded at the highest level. This is exactly what we were working towards – preparing her not just technically and physically, but also mentally for the challenges and expectations of international cricket.”

“Kranti has always stood out as a sincere and determined learner. Her commitment to the game, discipline during training, and relentless effort to constantly improve herself have been nothing short of inspiring,” she said to IANS.

Wednesday’s match against South Africa in the tri-series is a pivotal game for seeing how the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, who have four points from three games, respond on the field after their loss to Sri Lanka. Focus will also be on whether Kranti is handed an immediate international debut, especially considering India already has another experienced seam-bowling all-rounder in Amanjot Kaur.

Shweta stated she has immense faith in Kranti’s ability to shine should she get a chance to play in the tri-series. “She’s one of those players who never shied away from going the extra mile. Whether it was early morning practice sessions, intense fitness drills, or spending additional time analyzing her game – she embraced every aspect of preparation with seriousness and passion.”

“I truly believe this is just the beginning for her. She has the skill, mindset, and attitude to make a meaningful impact at the international level. I am proud of how far she has come and confident that she will make the most of this opportunity,” she concluded.

