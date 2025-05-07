England players exploring their options to return home from PSL amid India-Pakistan conflict

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) English players involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) want to leave the country following the precision strikes by India during Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which claimed 26 innocent lives.

Hours after the midnight strike by Indian armed forces on terror infrastructures in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday vowed to continue holding the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League despite India’s attack and further escalation in the hostilities between the two countries.

But with fears that the conflict could escalate into war between the nations, the English players in PSL face a decision over whether to remain in the country.

Seven England players -- Sam Billings, James Vince, Tom Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Tom Kohler-Canmore and Luke Wood - are involved in PSL.

According to the report carried by www.telecomasia.net, Willey and Jordan have communicated with their franchise Multan Sultans that they wish to leave for home since their team is already out of the playoffs and they have only one match remaining.

Sources, quoted in the report, said England and Wales Cricket Board and Professional Cricketers Association have been in touch with the players and have still not directed them to leave, but can change that on a travel advisory by the UK government.

In the early hours of May 7, India launched precision strikes targeting nine high-value terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives—25 Indians and one Nepali national.

The air and missile strikes focused only on terror infrastructure linked with internationally designated groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Care was taken to avoid civilian casualties or damage to Pakistan’s military assets, underlining India’s commitment to strategic restraint even in retaliation.

--IANS

bc/