Sam Konstas Gets Maiden Test Call-Up as Australia Reveals Squad for Final BGT Tests Against India

Melbourne: Uncapped opener Sam Konstas recieved his maiden call-up from the national team as host Australia announced their Test squad for the remaining two matches of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 which are set to be played in Melbourne and Sydney

All-rounder Beau Webster and pace duo Sean Abbott and Jhye Richardson are also included in the 15-player group for the remaining two matches of the ongoing series.

McSweeney is the only player dropped from the team that drew against India in Brisbane, with the right-hander having contributed just 72 runs across six innings from three Tests against India this series.

Konstas is preferred for the remaining two fixtures as Australia seek to book their place at next year's ICC World Test Championship Final, with the teenager having impressed for the Prime Minister's XI against India at the start of the month and in the most recent edition of the ICC Men's Under 19 Cricket World Cup.

Selection chair George Bailey believes Konstas will perform well if he wins selection and thinks the inclusion of Webster, Abbott and Richardson provides the team with better balance for the final two Tests of the series.

"The squad provides options as to how we structure the XI for the final two Tests of the series, Sam gets a call up to the Test squad for the first time. His style of batting offers a point of difference and we look forward to watching his game develop further. We remain confident Nathan has the ability and temperament to succeed at Test level in the future. It was a difficult decision to leave him out," Bailey said as quoted by the ICC.

"It has clearly been a challenge at the top of the order for batters throughout the series and we want to provide the option of a different line-up for the next two matches. In the absence of Josh Hazlewood, Jhye provides further options in the fast bowling space. It has been pleasing to see his successful return throughout the early part of the domestic summer." the former Australian skipper added.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. (ANI)