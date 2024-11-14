First T20I between Australia, Pakistan at The Gabba delayed due to lightning

Brisbane: The toss between Australia and Pakistan in the first T20I of the three-match series at The Gabba on Thursday has been delayed due to lightning. The cut-off time for a five-over match is 8.29 pm local time.

Following the completion of the three-match ODI, Australia and Pakistan lock horns with each other in the shortest format of the game. The other two matches of the series will be played on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the final match of the series will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Earlier, after 22 years, Pakistan tasted success in Australia with a remarkable comeback to turn around a 1-0 deficit to a 2-1 series victory.

After the series win, right-arm seamer Haris Rauf felt he was "lucky" to dismiss "superstar" and "legend" Glenn Maxwell thrice in Pakistan's famous 2-1 ODI series triumph over Australia.

Throughout Pakistan's historic success in Australia, Rauf had Maxwell's number. From Melbourne to Perth, venues and scenery changed but Maxwell's story remained the same.

The Pakistan speedster breathed fire and made the seasoned all-rounder live through a nightmare at his scorching pace.

Rauf had pegged Maxwell twice in the first two ODIs before stepping into Perth for one last dance in the series. With Rauf charging from the other end on his first delivery, Maxwell managed to push the ball back with ease.

On the second ball, Rauf notched it up and angled the ball back into the right-hander, forcing a thick outside edge of the closed face of the bat into the hands of Saim Ayub.

With a disoriented look on his face, Maxwell walked back with a second duck in the series.

The 31-year-old Pakistani quick felt he was lucky to dismiss Maxwell thrice in the series."Maxi is a superstar, a legend. I just try to dismiss him, and I was lucky to dismiss him thrice in the series," Rauf said in the post-match presentation.

—ANI