AUS-W vs ENG-W Prediction Match 23, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

AUS-W vs ENG-W Prediction: Australia and England, both eye, the top spot on the points table.

A total of 12 editions of the ICC Women's World Cup have been played in the history of women's cricket. Australia and England have combined won 11 of them. That shows the domination of these sides in women's cricket. Now, it is the time for the biggest rivalry to relive itself as these two sides will be up against each other. This match will be live from Holkar Cricket Stadium on October 22 (Wednesday) at 3 PM IST.

These two are undefeated in this tournament, and one of these streaks will end with this game. This match will also decide which team is most likely to finish the group stage at the top. Both sides will be looking to keep their winning momentum forward and get points from this game. Australia are coming off two record-breaking wins in the last two matches. England Women had a close win against India, which looked difficult at one stage.

AUS-W vs ENG-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: Australia Women vs England Women, Match 23

· Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

AUS-W vs ENG-W: Head-to-Head: AUS-W (61) – ENG-W (24)

Australia and England have locked horns in 89 matches in women's ODIs. The seven-time champion have recorded 61 wins in total, whereas England have won 24 matches. There is one tie and three games with no results between the two.

AUS-W vs ENG-W: Pitch Report

The wicket in Indore is pretty flat, and it doesn't offer much to the batters. There will be some swing when the ball is new, but as the game goes on, the ball will come on to the ball pretty well. In the second innings, the ball might swing under lights, but there will be dew as well, making it tough for the bowlers to grip.

AUS-W vs ENG-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

AUS-W vs ENG-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Indore is very good and bright. The highest temperature is expected to be around 32°C, with the humidity around 50-55 percent and a 14 kmph wind speed.

AUS-W vs ENG-W: Last Five Results

Australia Women: W, NR, W, W, W

England Women: W, W, W, NR, W

AUS-W vs ENG-W: Predicted XIs:

Australia Women: A. Healy (c & wk), P. Litchfield, E. Perry, B. Mooney, A. Sutherland, A. Gardner, T. McGrath, G. Wareham, A. King, M. Schutt, D. Brown

England Women: A. Jones (wk), T. Beaumont, H. Knight, N. Sciver-Brunt (c), S. Dunkley, E. Lamb, A. Capsey, C. Dean, S. Ecclestone, L. Smith, L. Bell

AUS-W vs ENG-W: Probable Best Batter

Australia Women: Captain Alyssa Healy has been in red-hot form. She is setting the tone at the top and has now scored two consecutive centuries. One more good innings from her will take Australia to win.

England Women: Heather Knight slammed an important century in the last game. She is the leading scorer against Australia for England and has looked in good touch.

AUS-W vs ENG-W: Probable Best Bowler

Australia Women: Annabel Sutherland is second on the list for most wickets in this tournament. She is bowling difficult overs in the middle and final overs and taking wickets.

England Women: Sophie Ecclestone has been the best English bowler in the last few years. Her consistent performances have helped her stay at the top of the rankings.

AUS-W vs ENG-W Today’s Match Prediction: This is the game of the tournament, between two strong contenders to win this edition. Both sides have not been beaten so far, which adds more to the drama. These two teams play a lot against each other and know about their strengths and weaknesses. But Australia have always have an edge in the head-to-head contest between the two teams.

The current form also shows that Australia have been the dominant team, and they have won their matches convincingly. Meanwhile, England have been put under pressure by a couple of teams, and some matches could have gone against them. That is why we give an edge to Australia over England ahead of this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!